Sasse Says Downtown Development is a Bust for Creating Permanent Jobs
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
He said Wexford has the potential to create tech and healthcare jobs, but that the vast majority of the other projects in downtown are apartment and hotels.
“They will do little to create long-term jobs,” said Sasse.
While citing that the construction jobs help in the short-term, the projects create few ongoing positions that will bolster the economy.
