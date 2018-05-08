Sasse Says Downtown Development is a Bust for Creating Permanent Jobs

Former RI Director of Administration Gary Sasse joined Business Monday on GoLocal LIVE and said that the majority of the ten plus projects now being built in downtown Providence will do little to create long-term jobs.

He said Wexford has the potential to create tech and healthcare jobs, but that the vast majority of the other projects in downtown are apartment and hotels.

“They will do little to create long-term jobs,” said Sasse.

While citing that the construction jobs help in the short-term, the projects create few ongoing positions that will bolster the economy.

