Sasse Overviews Federal Tax Reform Package on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Sasse, who heads the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University and served as Director of Administration in the State of Rhode Island, was a Rubio supporter during the 2016 election and has continues in an informal advisory role. Rubio successfully held up the GOP package until the child tax credit could be inserted into the package. The Rubio move is considered a win for lower and middle income families.
