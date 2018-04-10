Sasse Gives Rhode Island’s Economy a “Gentlemen’s C” Compared to the Rest of the Country

Relative to what is happening in the rest of the country, Rhode Island’s economy is performing a the level of a “Gentlemen’s C” says former RI Director of Administration Gary Sasse. Today, Sasse serves as the head of the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant College.

Sasse warns that Rhode Island is in an endless cycle of difficult budgeting -- not enough resources to improve critical functions like K-12 education.

Sasse says the now difficult budgeting could become much more complex if the national of regional economy has a downturn.

