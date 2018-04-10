Sasse Gives Rhode Island’s Economy a “Gentlemen’s C” Compared to the Rest of the Country
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Sasse warns that Rhode Island is in an endless cycle of difficult budgeting -- not enough resources to improve critical functions like K-12 education.
Sasse says the now difficult budgeting could become much more complex if the national of regional economy has a downturn.
