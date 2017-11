Salvation Cafe’s Dowding Discusses the Restaurant’s 25-year History on LIVE’s The Taste

Kyle Dowding, Manager of Broadway's Salvation Cafe talked about the restaurant's growth while he joined Rick Simone this week GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.Salvation Cafe has evolved over its 25-year history beginning with just eight tables and now offering seating for 200 guests.

Salvation Cafe is the only restaurant in Rhode Island to carry Esk Valley New Zealand Wine Gimblet Gravels red blend.

The next ten days are a dining event as Newport Restaurant Week launches November 3 and runs through November 12. Salvation will be offering a menu for dinner.



