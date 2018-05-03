Sail Newport’s Read Previews Volvo Ocean Race Coming to Newport on LIVE
Thursday, May 03, 2018
Read spoke to village experience, and what visitors can expect, when the race village officially opens on Tuesday, May 8 at Fort Adams Park. Read also noted that there are unique viewing opportunities still available, from VIP watching areas to on-the-water spectator viewing with the RI Fast Ferry.
Click here for VIP information
Click here for Spectator Boat information
According to the race:
"Since 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. Over four decades it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest ever sailors – and the 2017-18 edition will take the teams 46,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities."
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
