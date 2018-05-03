Sail Newport’s Read Previews Volvo Ocean Race Coming to Newport on LIVE

Brad Read with Sail Newport joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the preparations underway for the Volvo Ocean Race to arrive in Newport next week.

Read spoke to village experience, and what visitors can expect, when the race village officially opens on Tuesday, May 8 at Fort Adams Park. Read also noted that there are unique viewing opportunities still available, from VIP watching areas to on-the-water spectator viewing with the RI Fast Ferry.

According to the race:

"Since 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. Over four decades it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest ever sailors – and the 2017-18 edition will take the teams 46,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities."

