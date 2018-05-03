Welcome! Login | Register

Sail Newport’s Read Previews Volvo Ocean Race Coming to Newport on LIVE

Thursday, May 03, 2018

Brad Read

Brad Read with Sail Newport joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the preparations underway for the Volvo Ocean Race to arrive in Newport next week.

Read spoke to village experience, and what visitors can expect, when the race village officially opens on Tuesday, May 8 at Fort Adams Park.  Read also noted that there are unique viewing opportunities still available, from VIP watching areas to on-the-water spectator viewing with the RI Fast Ferry.

According to the race:

"Since 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. Over four decades it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest ever sailors – and the 2017-18 edition will take the teams 46,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities."

 

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
 

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

