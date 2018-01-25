Sagres’ DaSilva Highlights Food Across Different Regions of Portugal on LIVE’s The Taste

Sagres owner Victor DaSilva joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste with Rick Simone on Wednesday.

DaSilva educated us on how different regions of Portugal specialize in different food, and how he and his family have kept their region's traditions alive.

Sagres now offers two new function rooms seating up to 125 guests.

DaSilva mentioned that it is not unusual to see guests from New Hampshire, New York or Boston in the restaurant on any given night.

