Civil Rights Leader Rosa Parks is “Outcast in Her Own Country,” Says Artist Mendoza on LIVE

American artist Ryan Mendoza -- who orchestrated the move of the house where Rosa Parks once lived, reconstructed it in Berlin to great reception -- said he believes it is Germany's ability to make amends with its past -- and the United States' inability -- which led in part to the cancellation of Brown University' s sponsorship of the exhibit in Providence.

Mendoza spoke to meeting Parks' niece Rhea McCauley, working to move the house -- and suffering a stroke during the process -- and the silver lining that Brown's pullback amongst controversy allowed for, which was the unplanned involvement of YouthBuild Providence to help reconstruct the house at the Waterfire Center for the Arts, and allowing young people to have a hands-on involvement with the historical structure.

Mendoza also spoke to the deep financial hole Brown's departure has created, and that while the celebration is still scheduled to take place on Saturday March 31 at 3 p.m., Mendoza has called the event "Farewell Rosa Parks -- Outcast in Your Own Country."

