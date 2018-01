RISPCA’s Warzycha Working On Cold Weather & Sale of Puppies Legislation

Joe Warzycha, Director Of Operations at the Rhode Island SPCA joined LIVE to talk about current and proposed animal welfare laws.

Warzycha says there were a few cases the RISPCA investigated recently that have shed light on the need for better legislation regarding laws in the sate.

In January, new legislation was introduced to protect hunting dogs from frigid temperatures. Warzycha says the RISPCA, the state vet, the director of the Potter League and representatives from the animal control community have gotten together to make recommendations for more enforceable legislation. Warzycha says he hopes to set up a meeting to present their recommendations.

Warzycha also says they are working on proposing legislation to set minimum age limits on the sale of puppies.

