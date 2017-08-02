RI’s Last-in-New England Education Ranking: Why it Matters, and Why it Doesn’t

Education expert and Dartmouth College Distinguished Fellow Jamshad Bharucha - who was tapped by WalletHub to weigh in on its recent education rankings, in which Rhode Island finished last in New England. Rhode Island ranks the 5th highest for spending, but the 28th for performance according to the data -- see the interactive chart below.

He spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday on what matters in assessing education -- and what doesn't.

In New England, Massachusetts ranks #1 in the United States, New Hampshire #3, Vermont #5, Connecticut #8, and Maine #10.

