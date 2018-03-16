Cozzolino Performs at The Alex and Ani Lounge

He was named Nate Cozzolino the best Male Vocalist in RI in 2017 and on Thursday performed at The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE.

Having come to the city after a decade in Japan performing at never-sleeping bars and cocktail lounges, he's made his home here in Rhode Island, building and hosting his own thriving open mic night, Madcap Monday.

He can also be seen performing both solo and with his band Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at venues throughout New England.

The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live.

Cozzolino performed three songs on The Lounge:

“I Built the Shadow”

“Legions”

“Notes from the Edgetimes”

Next place that you can see him is at News Cafe in Pawtucket on Saturday, March 17.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

