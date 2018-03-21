RIEMA Director Gaynor on LIVE: Wet, Heavy Snow & Power Outages Expected Tonight

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Gaynor appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday afternoon where he spoke to the "slow-moving" winter storm, which he said Rhode Island should see the most impact between 7 pm. and 2 a.m. and that there is a strong potential for power outages.

Gaynor spoke to the uncertainty of the forecast in the decision-making process, and how state officials "erred on the side of caution" in deciding to close down state government -- and that he expects crews to be working throughout the night to clear as much of the state roads as possible.

In addition, Gaynor noted that with temperatures forecasted to reach 40 degrees tomorrow, that the warmer conditions he believes will add to the clearing of the roadways for tomorrow as well.



