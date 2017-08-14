Rickman’s The Big View - Trump and North Korea

Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View.

This week he talks about President Donald Trump and his nuclear saber rattling with North Korea.

Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more that 30 years.

Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

