Rickman’s The Big View: Projo, Patinkin, and Sexist Social Media
Monday, March 19, 2018
This week he talks about Projo columnist Mark Patinkin's sexist social media posts and the Providence Journal's failure to properly handle the incident.
Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.
He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.
Related Slideshow: Mark Patinkin Social Media Posts
Editor's Note: Patinkin has since deleted the following Instagram posts to his "Swagless Dad" account, following an inquiry by GoLocalProv.
