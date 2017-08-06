Rickman’s The Big View - Offers Reward for Identifying Graffiti Artists

Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View. He declares war on those doing graffiti.

This week Rickman gives his view on the adverse impact of graffiti on our quality of life -- he puts his money where his mouth is and offers a reward.

For more than 30 years, Rickman has been a leader in Rhode Island government, human rights, and issues of equality.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

