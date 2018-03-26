Rickman’s The Big View: Importance of March for Our Lives
Monday, March 26, 2018
This week he talks about the important of this weekend's March for Our Lives event.
Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.
He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.
