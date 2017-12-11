Rickman’s Big View - The Challenges Facing RI’s Children
Monday, December 11, 2017
This week he talks about the challenges facing Rhode Island's children -- 49% of white babies in RI are born without a active father in their lives.
Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.
He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.
