Trillo and Rickman: Two Different Views of the Starbucks Arrests
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Two Rhode Islanders have very different views about the episode and the proper reaction.
Civil rights leader Ray Rickman says the incident is a simple case of racism. It simply would not have happened to white customers.
WATCH RICKMAN'S VIDEO INTERVIEW ABOVE
Independent gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo is blasting Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson for “bending to the will of Progressives.”
A national backlash against the company led the CEO to announce that the coffee shop chain will close every company-owned store in the United States on May 29 for racial-bias education.
“I am so sick of hearing people scream the word racism every time a minority gets arrested for something unlawful. Sorry folks, if you’re asked to leave a business’s premises, you leave. It’s not racism, it’s what happens when you break the law,” he added.
Trillo, the 2016 RI Chair for Trump for President, added, “Does this mean that Starbucks is now going to start inviting the homeless to come in for a nice warm place to hang out and use the facilities? This is the message you’re sending, Mr. Johnson. Congratulations, you should teach at Harvard Business School.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Rickman’s Big View: Time to Act to Control Guns in America
- Rickman’s Big View - “Creatures of Their Times”
- Rickman’s Big View - Trumpcare Chaos
- Rickman’s Big View - “The Complex World of Schools, War, and Segregation”
- GoLocal LIVE Launches “Rickman’s Big View” - Weekly Live Opinion at 4 PM Every Thursday
- Rickman’s Big View - Sexual Harassment
- Rickman’s Big View - Guns, Guns and More Guns
- Rickman’s Big View - Preserving Providence
- Rickman’s Big View - The Power of Jobs
- Rickman’s Big View - The Challenges Facing RI’s Children
- Rickman’s Big View - America’s Endless “Native American” Disrespect
- Rickman’s Big View - Tax Reform is Not
- Rickman’s Big View - The Horrors of Syria
- LIVE: 5 Ways Dungeons & Dragons Makes You A Better Person With Writer Gilsdorf
- LIVE: History of Colonial Cocktails and Spirits with Newsday Food Critic Hirsch
- LIVE: RI Charter Schools’ Oliveira on Battling for Level Playing Field in 2018
- Friday on LIVE: Alt-Rock Musician Alves, Let’s Read RI’s Becker & Children’s Friend Caprio
- LIVE: Becker’s Let’s Read RI Makes Reading The Reward For Kids
- Thursday on LIVE: Nashville Musician Madeira, Newsday’s Hirsch & Writer Gilsdorf
- LIVE: Brown Veterans Join RISD to Help RI Female Veterans in Need
- Tuesday on LIVE: UHIP’s Sherman, Prof. Lawless, OUT LOUD Theater’s Hawkridge
- LIVE: Upcoming Theater Hair & Wig Workshop with Artisan Christofferson
- LIVE: Hawkridge’s OUT LOUD Theater Announces Imaginative 6th Season
- LIVE: Curator Bevilicqua on “Hairbrained” Program at Providence Public Library
- LIVE: Brown Students Set To Launch Nano Satellite With NASA
- Monday on LIVE: Leland Baker Trio Performs, Athenæum’s Burriesci & Business Monday
- LIVE: Options Magazine’s Rogers on Relaunch of LGBTQ+ Publication in RI
- LIVE: Dickinson on Latest Retiree Effort to Get COLAs Following Pension Reform
- LIVE: “Great American Pie Fight” for ALS at The Dorrance This Saturday
- LIVE: RI Restaurateur Brady Says Business “Best It’s Been” in Years
- LIVE: North Providence’s Caranci on Need for Town Ethics Commission
- LIVE: 12-Year-Old Singer Soraiya Uses Her Musical Talent to Help Communities
- LIVE: Carita’s Smile Gives Volunteers a Way to Take a trip, Change a Life
- LIVE: Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors On The Pursuit of Quality
- LIVE: Wheeler’s Famous Clothing & More Sale Celebrates 70 Years
- LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci On Expanding and Preserving Special Collections
- Tuesday on LIVE: Comedian Champlin, Carita’s Smile & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: Save the Bay Calls for “Citizen Water Reporters”