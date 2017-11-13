Rickman’s Big View - Guns, Guns and More Guns

Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View.

This week he talks about those guns, guns and more guns in America and the impact they are having on our lives,

Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

Related Slideshow: The Influence of Gun Money in New England States

New Data from The Sunlight Foundation shows state-by-state breakdowns for donations to groups on both sides of the gun debate. The money went toward candidates, political parties, and political action committees (PACs), but doesn't include donations to independent or so-called “super PACs”. See how much money went to candidates in each of the New England States in the slides below. Prev Next Rhode Island State Candidates Control $: 0 Rights $: 229650 Federal Candidates Control $: 19557 Rights $: 5612 Prev Next Massachusetts State Candidates Control $: 2850 Rights $: 20538 Federal Candidates Control $: 54058 Rights $: 104579 Prev Next Maine State Candidates Control $: 8325 Rights $: 51700 Federal Candidates Control $: 27318 Rights $: 142505 Prev Next Connecticut State Candidates Control $: 4076 Rights $: 56200 Federal Candidates Control $: 43666 Rights $: 121596 Prev Next Vermont State Candidates Control $: 0 Rights $: 40330 Federal Candidates Control $: 4500 Rights $: 7550 Prev Next New Hampshire State Candidates Control $: 1500 Rights $: 22475 Federal Candidates Control $: 34337 Rights $: 293560 Prev

