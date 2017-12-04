Rickman’s Big View - America’s Endless “Native American” Disrespect
Monday, December 04, 2017
This week he talks about America's ongoing disrespect of Native Americans -- President Donald Trump's behavior is just one example.
Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.
Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.
He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.
Related Articles
- Rickman’s Big View - “The Complex World of Schools, War, and Segregation”
- Rickman’s Big View- Healthcare
- “Rickman’s Big View” - Weekly Video Opinion - Why Do GOP Want to Reverse the Clock?
- Rickman’s The Big View - “Civility”
- Stages of Freedom Rickman Joins LIVE to Discuss Black History Month
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Features Paolino, Rickman, Zarella, Fitzpatrick and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino Hosts Violet, Segal, Rickman, and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Rickman Rips City of Providence for Failure to Address Finances
- Raimondo’s Black History Month Comments Ripped by Former State Rep Rickman
- Rickman’s The Big View - Offers Reward for Identifying Graffiti Artists
- Rickman’s The Big View - Trump and North Korea
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino, Rickman, Stenhouse, Miller and Mancuso
- Rickman’s Big View: Time to Act to Control Guns in America
- Rickman’s Big View - “Creatures of Their Times”
- Rickman’s Big View - Sexual Harassment
- Rickman’s Big View - Guns, Guns and More Guns
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Brawl on the PawSox with Dufault, Fenton, Stenhouse & Rickman
- Rickman’s Big View - Trumpcare Chaos
- Rickman’s The Big View - Trump and Nazis
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Violet, Rickman, Paolino and Fenton
- Rickman’s The Big View - Failed Schools
- National Assoc. of Black Law Enforcement Officers to Honor Rickman, Watson
- Rickman’s Big View - Tax Reform is Not