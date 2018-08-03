Hendricken’s Sylvia Previews “Urinetown The Musical!” on LIVE

Urinetown The Musical! is an example of not judging a book by its cover, says Hendricken Director of Arts Richie Sylvia.

Despite the unusual name, the show is a political satire, telling the story of a place so ravaged by drought that residents are required to pay to relieve themselves. Through large theatrical numbers and witty dialogue, the show pokes fun at politics, government, and even other musicals.

This production was put on as part of Hendricken’s Summer Stage program, which allows students from across the state to become involved in theatre.

“The kids have worked so hard, and it’s really been so much fun,” Sylvia said on LIVE. “We’ve been staging some really classic musicals in the past few years and wanted to try something with a little more of an edge.”

Sylvia says the best part of being able to work with young actors is watching them grow into themselves.

“They walk in as kids and they really do come out at young men and women,” Sylvia said. “They find their niche.”

Hendricken is known for its theatre program, staging elaborate productions each year.

“This fall, we’ll be taking on the Broadway adaptation of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame,'” Sylvia added. “It’s one of our most ambitious yet.”

Being an all-male school, the program is open to interested female students statewide, and the summer program is available to anyone who is interested.

Urinetown The Musical! opens August 2 at 8 p.m., and performances run through Sunday afternoon. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

