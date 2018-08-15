RICADV’s Recalde-Russo Talks Warning Signs of Teen Dating Violence on LIVE

As the back-to-school season quickly approaches, Carmen Recalde-Russo of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about what teachers, parents, and young people need to know about dating violence.

Nationwide, one in four women and one in seven men experience dating violence. The key to prevention, Recalde-Russo said, is to start educating young.

"Most women who have experienced abuse say it first happened between the ages of 11 and 24," she said. "That's middle school. Too often we focus only on educating teens, but it's important to start young by teaching healthy friendships as well as relationships. Things like the importance of boundaries are really important."



Another major factor Recalde-Russo said is key to decreasing abuse is breaking down normalized instances of abuse.

"A good example of this is the "Twilight" series that was really popular a few years ago. Things like breaking into someone's house, stalking, and other controlling behaviors are not ok." Recalde-Russo said. "When we see examples like this all over movies and film, we think that it's ok. It's the same as the "he's bullying you because he likes you" mentality."

Abuse comes in many forms, Recalde-Russo said, but always boils down to an issue of power. The abuser seeks to control their partner, which can manifest in a variety of ways.

"It's all about power. It;'s things like always having to call or text their partner, a partner insisting on knowing all passwords and logins, controlling what a person says, wears, does, or who they spend time with," she said.

For teens, it can be difficult to spot a controlling or abusive relationship because many of these behaviors are similar to normal teenage behavior, such as isolation from parents. The most important thing, she said, is to look for major changes in behavior or appearance, as well as staying in communication so the person feels supported and safe.



