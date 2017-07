RI Transgender Activist Lomazzo: “We’re at Our Wits End with Trump Administration”

Rhode Island transgender activist Nika Lomazzo spoke with GoLocal about how the transgender community is at its "wits end" with the Trump Administration after the President announced a ban on transgendered persons in the military - but they are not surprised.

"I wasn't shocked or surprised - most trans people aren't shocked," Lomazzo told GoLocal's Kate Nagle. "We've been let down for years from the government, from Democrats and Republicans alike.



Lomazzo spoke to both a protest taking place this coming Saturday, as well as an upcoming fundraiser taking place at the Dark Lady in Providence in August as ways to increase awareness for the needs of the trans community.

"The conversation is not going away until we have legal protections and social acceptance," said Lomazzo.



