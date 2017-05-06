RI Towns Move to Remove RhodeWorks Signs

John Vit spoke to the resolutions passed by town councils in Portsmouth and Tiverton to have the state's "RhodeWorks" signs updating people on the status - and cost - of infrastructure projects removed.



Calling it "sign pollution" in the suburban communities, Vit spoke to how resolutions are being considered in coming weeks in Bristol and Middletown.



Related Slideshow: RI’s Most Dangerous Bridges

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association recently released a list of the most traveled, deficient bridges in each state. In Rhode Island, those bridges were: Prev Next 10. US-6 eastbound and westbound over US-6A/Hartford Avenue. 52,678 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 9. RI-146/Ed Dowl Highway over RI-246/Charles Street. 72,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 8. RI-146/Ed Dowl Highway over RI-15/Mineral Spring Avenue. 72,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 7. I-195 westbound over the Seekonk River. 76,700 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 6. I-95 northbound and southbound over RI-2/Quaker Lane. 77,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 5. I-95 northbound and southbound over Wellington Avenue. 147,984 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 4. I-95 northbound and southbound over Jefferson Boulevard. 156,400 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 3. I-95 northbound and southbound over Amtrak. 159,200 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 2. Broad Street over I-95 northbound and southbound and the P&W Railroad. 179,600 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 1. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound over US-1 (Elmwood Avenue). 186,500 daily crossing The bridge is structurally deficient Prev

