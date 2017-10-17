RI State Police Captain Alfred Talks About Effort to Combat Cyber Threats on LIVE
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
He helps lead the Rhode Island Joint Cyber Task Force (JCTF) which was established to prevent and respond to cybersecurity events.
The RIJCTF is comprised of members from the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit and individuals representing higher education, hospitals, finance, utilities and defense. This cyber initiative is in line with the President's mandate on cybersecurity. The RIJCTF provides analysis and support prior to and during catastrophic events affecting critical cyber infrastructure in Rhode Island, and ensures continuity and restoration of cyber operations. LEARN MORE HERE AND SIGN UP.
