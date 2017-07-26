RI Needs to Support its Small Businesses Better, Says Flath, CEO of eNow
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
On Tuesday, he spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle about his view on economic development in the state.
His company intends to further develop a wireless monitoring system to allow truck drivers using its solar panels to monitor energy generation and usage with smart phones and tablets. For Flath, the process of approaching Commerce for the financing has been long and frustrating.
A GoLocal review has found that two-thirds of Commerce's resources go to out-of-state companies.
"eNow is an innovative, clean-technology company, specializing in renewable energy systems. eNow was formed in 2011 to introduce advanced solar power technologies to the transportation industry."
