RI Needs to Support its Small Businesses Better, Says Flath, CEO of eNow

Jeff Flath, CEO of eNow , on Monday saw the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation vote to delay their decision on whether or not to award his business a $200,000 loan.

On Tuesday, he spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle about his view on economic development in the state.

His company intends to further develop a wireless monitoring system to allow truck drivers using its solar panels to monitor energy generation and usage with smart phones and tablets. For Flath, the process of approaching Commerce for the financing has been long and frustrating.

A GoLocal review has found that two-thirds of Commerce's resources go to out-of-state companies.

"eNow is an innovative, clean-technology company, specializing in renewable energy systems. eNow was formed in 2011 to introduce advanced solar power technologies to the transportation industry."



