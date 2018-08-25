RI Film “The Wrong Todd” to Premiere at the LA Independent Film Festival in September

Cranston resident Rob Schulbaum joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about his latest film, " The Wrong Todd," being selected for the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in September.

Schulbaum, who previously worked in LA on “Family Guy," wrote and directed "The Wrong Todd," which was shot in Rhode Island.

The plot synopsis is that "resistant to change, Todd (Jesse Rosen) finds himself at a crossroads when his girlfriend Lucy (Anna Rizzo) is offered a promotion on the other side of the country. Before they have a chance to work it out, Todd’s evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to take his place, and Todd must face the prospect of a world without Lucy. Debut direction and writing by Rob Schulbaum, the film explores love, friendship, and the absurd to uncover what really matters.

Schulbaum moved back to RI to raise a family and to become involved in the vibrant independent film scene in New England. “Los Angeles may be the film capital of the world, but great things are happening outside of Southern California,” said Schulbaum. “New England has great locations and amazingly creative people who are passionate about their craft. You've got everything you need to make a great movie.”

"The Wrong Todd" was produced by RISD grad Ric Murray, a long-time Providence photographer, and videographer. According to Schulbaum, additional festival entries are planned as well as an RI premiere sometime early in 2019.



