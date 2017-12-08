RI Comic Collins Talks About A Culture of Sexual Harassment in Entertainment

“Stop it, but girls speak up,” says Rhode Island comedian Doreen Collins in an interview about sexual harassment on GoLocal LIVE.

Collins, the first female to be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame spoke with LIVE’s Molly O’Brien about harassment in the male-dominated industry of comedy.

“It comes back to the bullying and having power over someone else,” Collins says.

Collins called for more powerful women in the entertainment industry and said women like Ellen DeGeneres are good examples of women who use their voice for good.

Collins has worked in many industries and says she believes sexual harassment exists in all fields, but in comedy, there is “an all boys network” and it can be difficult for women comedians.



She started the "Women Behind Barz" show to highlight and support women in comedy. To help create a healthy culture of women in comedy, Collins says people need to support women comics.



