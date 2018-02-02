RI Chief Marketing Officer Salamano on “Fun-Sized” Strategy on LIVE
Friday, February 02, 2018
Salamano spoke to the research and discussion that took place among stakeholders, the rollout of the campaign -- and reaction from both local and national press -- and how the state plans to utilize the strategy moving forward.
The campaign was "sixteen months" in the works, said Salamano -- who GoLocal had tapped as 17 to Watch in 2017 for her pivotal role in resurrecting the state's tourism effort after the disastrous "Cooler and Warmer" concept and rollout, with the Iceland footage still referenced in even current press coverage.
As GoLocal reported at the end of 2016:
Now, the urgency — and expectations — rest in part with Salamano, who the state brought on in June to be the new chief marketing officer. The Rhode Island native and URI grad honed her expertise as a marketing exec in the entertainment industry in New York.
So will Rhode Islanders see a new promotional video, after last year’s disaster? The state has said it is keeping the logo design of the white sail (after ditching the much-maligned “cool and warmer” tag line from last year — where there be a re-vamped re-branding effort? Rhode Islanders were left holding the price tag last year, and are looking for something tangible in terms of results. And all eyes will be on Salamano.
