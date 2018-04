RI Business on Reupholstering Lizzie Borden House Furniture, on LIVE

Alan "Frances" Gianfranceso spoke to family business Bob Frances Interiors being commissioned to reupholster multiple pieces at the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts, when he joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE.

According to Gianfrancesco, Bob Frances Interiors, which has served Rhode Island and Southern New England since 1948, is responsible for utilizing historic fabrics to reupholster several dozen pieces at the infamous Borden house, which is now a bed and breakfast.

