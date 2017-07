RI-Based Hiring App Gulpfish Talks About Success in Connecting Hospitality Workers and Jobs

Ilya Reikhrud, the Founder and CEO of Gulpfish.com , the RI based company that launched in 2010 with an intuitive app that connects job seekers with employers, spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle about the company's new incentive program for job-seekers launched this week.

Reikhrud spoke to the company's inception and growth, which includes global brands Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell and Starbucks and local companies like Janco and the Newport Restaurant Group.

Gulpfish now operates in more than 100 cities across the United States.



Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Need to Eat in RI Before You Die

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.