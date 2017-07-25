Welcome! Login | Register

RI Airport’s CEO Ahmad Discusses the Growth of the Airport on GoLocal LIVE

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO of the Airport Corporation

Iftikhar Ahmad was tapped to run the Rhode Island Airport Corporation less than a year ago and has already nearly doubled the number of daily flights — from 17 to 33.

He has brought international flights with Norwegian Air and has also brought in new domestic carriers like Frontier.

Ahmad tells GoLocal LIVE that the success has been a team effort between the staff, the board of the corporation and top elected officials like Governor Gina Raimondo and U.S. Jack Reed.

Ahmad, who came to Rhode Island from New Orleans is excited by the success, but says there is a lot more opportunity to continue to grow the economy.

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - June, 2017

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh (Starting June 16)

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast (Starting July 1)

Norwegian Air

Providence to Bergen (Starting July 1)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin (Starting July 2)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork (Starting July 3)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon (Starting July 3)

Frontier

Providence to Denver (Starting August 14)

Frontier

Providence to Orlando (Starting August 14)

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh (Starting August 23) 

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe (Starting October 29)

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique (Starting October 30)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport (Starting September 28)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater (Starting October 27)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati (Starting November 17)

 
 

