RI Airport’s CEO Ahmad Discusses the Growth of the Airport on GoLocal LIVE
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
He has brought international flights with Norwegian Air and has also brought in new domestic carriers like Frontier.
Ahmad tells GoLocal LIVE that the success has been a team effort between the staff, the board of the corporation and top elected officials like Governor Gina Raimondo and U.S. Jack Reed.
Ahmad, who came to Rhode Island from New Orleans is excited by the success, but says there is a lot more opportunity to continue to grow the economy.
Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - June, 2017
Related Articles
- Landing Frontier Airlines “Really Big Win for RI,” Says RI Airport Corp Chief Ahmad
- VIDEO: Allegiant Coming to T.F. Green, Third Major Announcement in 3 Weeks
- T.F. Green Airport is Transforming - See The New Places You Can Now Fly Direct
- Norwegian Air Completes 1st Week of Service Out of Green to European Markets
- Head of Cork, Ireland Airport Talks International Flights from T.F. Green on GoLocal LIVE
- VIDEO: Norwegian Air Makes Announcement of Additional International Flights from Green
- T.F. Green Announces New Route to Cancun
- BREAKING: Norwegian Air Expands Service To Norway Direct From T.F. Green
- Frontier Airlines Expanding TF Green Service to Six More Cities—$39 Fares
- Frontier Airlines is Coming to TF Green, Another Big Win for RI Airport
- RI Airport Corporation Taps Top Airport and Tourism Leader
- RI Airport Corporation Police Department Opens Recruit Selection Process
- Moody’s Investors Projects Negative Outlook For RI Airport Corporation