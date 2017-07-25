RI Airport’s CEO Ahmad Discusses the Growth of the Airport on GoLocal LIVE

Iftikhar Ahmad was tapped to run the Rhode Island Airport Corporation less than a year ago and has already nearly doubled the number of daily flights — from 17 to 33.

He has brought international flights with Norwegian Air and has also brought in new domestic carriers like Frontier.

Ahmad tells GoLocal LIVE that the success has been a team effort between the staff, the board of the corporation and top elected officials like Governor Gina Raimondo and U.S. Jack Reed.

Ahmad, who came to Rhode Island from New Orleans is excited by the success, but says there is a lot more opportunity to continue to grow the economy.

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - June, 2017

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh (Starting June 16) Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast (Starting July 1) Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Bergen (Starting July 1) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin (Starting July 2) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork (Starting July 3) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon (Starting July 3) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver (Starting August 14) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando (Starting August 14) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh (Starting August 23) Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe (Starting October 29) Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique (Starting October 30) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport (Starting September 28) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater (Starting October 27) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati (Starting November 17) Prev













































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.