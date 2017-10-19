Revival Brewing’s Larkin Announces Opening of New Restaurant on LIVE’s The Taste

Sean Larkin - Co-Founder & Co-Owner of Revival Brewing Company & Troop Eats Beats Drinks announced he would be opening a new restaurant on LIVE's The Taste.Larkin has been a brewmaster since 1996 and is often considered the godfather of craft beer in Rhode Island.

Revival was founded in 2011 and today offers up to 16 different beers. He announced the opening of his new restaurant called Troop, Eats, Beats, Drinks would occur in the next 2-3 weeks in the Olneyville section of Providence.

The restaurant will be a global street food theme and be open for both lunches and dinner. He highlighted a heavy beverage program covering from nitro coffee to juices, craft beers, and more.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.