“Retire in RI” - Morgan on RI House GOP Agenda on LIVE
Friday, March 09, 2018
Morgan spoke to a legislative proposal by GOP Rep. Robert Quattrochi that she says she feels has "good potential" to move the agenda forward; Morgan also spoke to bills being put forth by House Minority Whip Blake Filippi and Rep. Anthony Giarrusso to rollback -- and repeal -- traffic cameras in the state of Rhode Island.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: Filmmaker Fitch On The Social Change “Island Soldier” Documentary Made
- LIVE: PC’s Williams Says Predatory Bacteria Could Be Alternative to Antibiotics
- LIVE: Cumberland’s Santos Jr. Helps Others Through Hypnosis
- Ruggerio on LIVE: I’m Open to Revised PawSox Legislation
- Friday on LIVE: The Hodgetwins, Actor Ricardo, Filmmaker Overton
- Thursday on LIVE: PC Professor Williams, Filmmaker Fitch, Hypnotist Santos Jr.
- LIVE: Residential Property’s Lapides: Goal is $1 Billion in Sales in 2018
- LIVE: PPS’s Runyon Looks to Prioritize Saving Industrial Trust Building In 2018
- LIVE: American University’s Lawless Talks Kushner, Hicks, Lewinsky, and More
- LIVE: Historian Wood On Founding Fathers Adams & Jefferson’s Contentious Friendship
- Wednesday on LIVE: Italian Winemaker Rivetti, Former Obama Advisor Coderre & Whitcomb
- LIVE: Broadway Actor, Ricardo, on Beautiful: A Carole King Musical Tour
- Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday
- Wednesday on LIVE: Secretary of State Gorbea, PC Men’s Hockey Coach Leaman & The Taste
- LIVE: RI Latino PAC’s Molina Flynn: Next Steps for DACA & 3,000+ Dreamers in RI
- Thursday on LIVE: Nutritionist Mulligan, Art Educator Carpentier, Organizing Expert MacRae
- LIVE: The Woman Project Strives To Make Change Through Art
- LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On Using Virtual Reality To Walk Among Stars
- LIVE: Artistic Director, Kevin Broccoli on Epic Theater’s Edgy Upcoming Season
- Tuesday on LIVE: NASA’s Arcand, PPAC’s Singleton & Lawyer Molina Flynn On Next Steps for DACA
- LIVE: Tenor, Tomlinson, on Upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert
- LIVE: Lawless on Conway’s Hatch Act Violation, Nunberg’s Bizarre Behavior, & Hope Hicks’ Prospects
- Friday on LIVE: Journalist Crouse, SCLT’s DeVos, & Vintage Pet Rescue