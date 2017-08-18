Research at Brown Impacts FDA’s Plan To Limit Nicotine In Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a new effort to reduce and limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.

The comprehensive plan for tobacco and nicotine regulation was influenced, in part, by evidence from multiple research organizations including Brown University’s Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies in the School of Public Health.

“I never in my life thought that my work would be influencing policy,” says Jennifer Tidey, Ph.D., a professor of Psychiatry at Brown.

Tidey has worked on multiple studies involving smoking, nicotine and tobacco use. In 2015, the New England Journal of Medicine published research that studied the positive and negative effects of reduced nicotine content in cigarettes.

