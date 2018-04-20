Economic Progress Institute’s Flum on Employment Focus at Upcoming RI Budget Conference
Friday, April 20, 2018
Andy Van Kleunen, Chief Executive Officer and founder of National Skills Coalition and one of the nation’s leading experts on workforce and education policy issues will review Rhode Island’s workforce development strategies, share best practices from around the country and discuss federal workforce development policy.
Following Van Kleunen, three panels of state agency leaders, community providers, and business leaders will address current services for low-skilled Rhode Islanders, the need for investments in these workers and innovative practices and ideas for improving workers' skills to meet the needs of employers and help more families on the road to economic security.
