EPA’s Pruitt Should be Packing His Bags, Says Lawless on LIVE
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
"Trump told him don't worry about it, which is the recipe for being forced out," said Lawless, following revelations that Pruitt was renting a DC apartment from an energy lobbyist.
"Scott Pruitt should be packing his bags. This is the lead up to being sure you're not going to have a job in a week."
Lawless also spoke to the Sinclair revelations, and more.
"It looks as close to government propaganda as we've ever seen...it was unbelievable it wasn't rehearsed. That people were willing to read what was in front of them - that's very scary when you think of journalists being an independent, the fourth branch of government," said Lawless. "This is slippage for a lot more propaganda."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: RI Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Association’s Aiello on Upcoming April Event
- LIVE: Davia Discusses Multi-Media Fundraising Event, REVELFEST 18
- LIVE: Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert Features Local “All Stars”
- Wednesday on LIVE: Mike Laureanno Performs, The Taste & Latino Public Radio’s Almonte
- LIVE: The Horse Eyed Men to Host Concert Event to Benefit Habitat for Humanity
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- LIVE: Josiah-Faeduwor Says Engaging Millennials Is Crucial For Rhode Island
- LIVE: Research Shows Medication Reduces Certain Types Of Skin Cancer Risk
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders Kyle Bennett
- Monday LIVE: Allysen Callery Performs, Journalist Crouse, Nutritionist Hirshberg & Business Monday
- LIVE: NYT Sportswriter Crouse On New Book “Norwich” and Youth Sports Culture
- LIVE: Providence Community Leader Schimberg “Disappointed” in Elorza Plastic Bag Ban Veto
- Thursday on LIVE: Tassoni & Marino LIVE at State House, RIDOH’s Alexander-Scott & DEM’s Coit
- Monday on LIVE: Decider’s Zalben, Cybersecurity Expert Freedman & Business Monday
- LIVE: Writer Polites On The Art of Creating Characters
- LIVE: TV Shows To Watch This April With Decider’s Zalben
- LIVE: Tips For Protecting Your Online Data With Privacy Lawyer Freedman
- LIVE: 111 Years Of History Captured in “Brown Women Speak” Project
- LIVE: U.S. Army Veteran Kandarian Shares Recovery Story In Hopes Of Helping Others
- LIVE: Trinity Rep’s Parrish Says 2018-19 Season Reflects Current Times
- LIVE: 12 Spring Projects You Can Organize In 30 Minutes Or Less