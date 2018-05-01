Providence’s Best Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit NE Hemophilia Association

Providence resident Rich Pezzillo, who is the Executive Director of the New England Hemophilia Association , appeared on GoLocal to talk about the inaugural "Providence's Best Bloody Mary" competition at the Arcade on Sunday, May 20.

The New England Hemophilia Association is partnering with Rhode Island Food Fights for the event that will take place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Providence bars currently registered include The Black Sheep, The Grange, New Harvest, Rogue Island Kitchen and Bar, TROOP, The Salted Slate, and Wara Wara Restaurant.

“Hemophilia is a rare clotting condition that most people know very little about. We are excited to partner with RI Food Fights to raise awareness about bleeding disorders while having fun with local Providence establishments. This event will decide who has the Best Bloody Mary in Providence and showcase many of the great things about downtown. We are proud to hold this inaugural event here in Providence,” said Pezzillo.

Tickets to attend Providence's Best Bloody Mary are $25 and include tokens to taste three-ounce pours. Voting tokens will also be included with a ticket as well as free appetizers and discounts to local downtown shops. Tokens will be collected and later counted to determine the populous vote; a separate trophy will be awarded for "best garnish."

For more information -- and where to buy tickets -- go here.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.