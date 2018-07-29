Providence Residents Push for College Student Housing Density Limit on LiVE

Providence resident Maureen Taylor joined GoLocal LIVE News Editor Kate Nagle to discuss neighbors' efforts to address student housing density -- in light of recent development throughout the city.

Taylor, bringing a lawn sign that read, "Save Neighborhoods, Enforce Zoning Laws," spoke to her concerns.

"We made the sign a few months ago," said Taylor. "There's already an ordinance before the city, [to limit student housing to] three unrelated persons per unit for two family houses -- which has gone through City Plan Commission but is held up in city ordinance committee."

"It's about density -- how dense do you want your neighborhood to be? This is not just an East Side issue, it's all over the city -- we didn't realize just how much of a problem it was until people started asking for signs all over the city," said Taylor.

"Developers have been buying up houses all over town, and the question becomes how many is too many," said Taylor. "Zurier said three [per unit], Yurdin said 4 -- the problem is some of these developers have leased their houses to a dozen or more students, and there's a loophole -- which is you can have as many people living in your house as you want."

"The houses we're talking about are non-conforming two-family houses -- [that had been] used as a single family house, that might have had a third-floor in-law unit -- and with the loophole, there really is no limit," said Taylor.



