Providence Poetry Slam Co-Director Fogarty Talks Youth Outreach on LIVE

In 25-years of operation, Providence Poetry Slam is one of the oldest and most respected poetry slam venues in the nation, and not only supports the local poet community, but also emphasizes workshops and programs for teens.

Muggs Fogarty, who participated in the all-ages poetry slams and workshops when she herself was a teen, is now co-director of the organization, hosts the bi-monthly poetry slams at AS220, and is Director of ProvSlam Youth.

Fogarty feels that the youth program not only helps teens with creative writing, public speaking, and confidence building, but there they are also “encouraged to be who they are, and figure out who they are, in a safe place.”

