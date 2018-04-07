Phil Madeira

Rhode Island native Phil Madeira is one of the most seasoned musicians in Nashville.

As a producer, writer and artist, success has graced Madeira in many ways. A member of Red Dirt Boys, he’s a guitarist for icon Emmylou Harris. He’s played with stars like Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, and Garth Brooks. He’s written songs for Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, and Toby Keith just to name a few.

It’s on his latest solo album Providence, Madeira gives listeners insight on his inner conflict of being raised Rhode Island and growing up feeling an undeniable attraction to the music of the South.

"It’s an album full of love songs to where I’m from and where I’ve come to,” says Madeira.

Madeira performed two songs on GoLocal LIVE:

Crescent Park

Wicked Job

Watch it Here