Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Providence Mayoral Candidate Dennis Blasts Elorza on Traffic Cameras

Thursday, March 15, 2018

GoLocal LIVE

 

Kobi Dennis, Candidate for Mayor of Providence

Providence mayoral candidate Kobi Dennis joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss the controversial traffic camera program that has issued an estimated 20,000 tickets in the first two and a half months. The program was launched by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

He urged Providence residents to attend a rally Thursday at 6:30 PM at Providence City Hall.

 

Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.

Photo credits: Anthony Sionni

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Mt. Pleasant Avenue

Prev Next

Peace Steet

Prev Next

Thurbers Avenue

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!