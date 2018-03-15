Providence Mayoral Candidate Dennis Blasts Elorza on Traffic Cameras

Providence mayoral candidate Kobi Dennis joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss the controversial traffic camera program that has issued an estimated 20,000 tickets in the first two and a half months. The program was launched by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

He urged Providence residents to attend a rally Thursday at 6:30 PM at Providence City Hall.

