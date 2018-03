Providence Designer DeBlasio Showcases 2018 “APD” Collection On LIVE

As the only Rhode Island native to exhibit at StyleWeek Northeast , season 14, designer Amy Page DeBlasio says the "APD" 2018 collection is edgy, bold and full of color.

DeBlasio showed a few pieces from her fall/winter 2018 collection on LIVE, saying this collection is a mix of bold colors, patterns, fabrics that showcase sophistication, confidence and urban attitude.

The Providence native says she was drawn to visual arts as early as she can remember, and she’s always loved fashion.

In her line APD, DeBlasio says every piece has to be balanced because every piece is a work of art.



