Prov Mayoral Candidate DeRobbio on Education, Crime, and Economy on LIVE

Dr. Robert “Bob” DeRobbio joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE as he officially kicked off his campaign for Mayor of Providence on Thursday.

DeRobbio, who has more than 30 years experience in school systems — and over a decade in the Providence school department — spoke to education being a main focus of his campaign to unseat incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza.

DeRobbio addressed what he said are “two Providences” — the affluent East Side and the rest of the city; how the speed cameras in his estimation are a regressive tax, and how he said he would plan to tackle such issues as crime and economic development — including pledging to have the “Superman” building lit up once again with tenants during his first term.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of a poll commissioned by former interim Mayor and current State Representative John Lombardi which found that among likely Democratic Providence voters, Elorza faces challenges to his re-election.

