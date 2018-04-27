Prov Mayoral Candidate DeRobbio on Education, Crime, and Economy on LIVE
Friday, April 27, 2018
DeRobbio, who has more than 30 years experience in school systems — and over a decade in the Providence school department — spoke to education being a main focus of his campaign to unseat incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza.
DeRobbio addressed what he said are “two Providences” — the affluent East Side and the rest of the city; how the speed cameras in his estimation are a regressive tax, and how he said he would plan to tackle such issues as crime and economic development — including pledging to have the “Superman” building lit up once again with tenants during his first term.
Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of a poll commissioned by former interim Mayor and current State Representative John Lombardi which found that among likely Democratic Providence voters, Elorza faces challenges to his re-election.
Providence Finances - Benchmark Report - 2016
