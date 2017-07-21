Progressive Dem’s Bell Likens Raimondo’s Medicaid Cuts to Trumpcare
Friday, July 21, 2017
"The same policies that she's saying are wrong when Trump does them, she can't go ahead and do the same things in Rhode Island and think it won't do the same damage Trumpcare will," said Bell.
In a wide-ranging interview with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on Thursday on GoLocal LIVE, Bell accuses the Republicans in Rhode Island as propping up and allowing the currently more conservative Democratic establishment, articulates that RIPDA is ready to mobilize if the General Assembly takes up the legislation to allow PawSox ownership state relief to build a new park in Rhode Island, and responds to allegations that Progressives just want the state to tax and spend.
