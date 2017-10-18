Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Lawless discusses the prospects for President Donald Trump's proposed tax reform legislation. And, she delves into the impact of a 60 Minutes segment that ties U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other members of Congress to legislation that undermined the DEA's effort to control opioids. Whitehouse and others received millions in campaign contributions from drug companies. SEE 60 Minutes segment HERE.
Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016
Photography by Richard McCaffrey
