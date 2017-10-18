Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Professor Lawless, American University

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joined GoLocal LIVE and offered some insights into the state of friction in Washington D.C. politics.

Lawless discusses the prospects for President Donald Trump's proposed tax reform legislation. And, she delves into the impact of a 60 Minutes segment that ties U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other members of Congress to legislation that undermined the DEA's effort to control opioids. Whitehouse and others received millions in campaign contributions from drug companies. SEE 60 Minutes segment HERE.

 

Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016

Photography by Richard McCaffrey

Rep. Joe Trillo

Prev Next

John DePetro

Prev Next

Veteran Endorses Trump

Prev Next

Trump Gets Started

Prev Next

Trump Talks Brady

Prev Next

Media

Prev Next

Capacity Crowd

Prev Next

Over Flowing

Prev Next

Pushes on Trade

Prev Next

Building a Wall

Prev Next

Everyone Wants Trump

Prev Next

Suporters

Prev Next

Talks about RI

Prev Next

Supporter

Prev Next

Big Excitement

Prev Next

Wearing the Trump Hat

Prev Next

Crowd

Prev Next

Trump-mania

Prev Next

Supporters Outside

Prev Next

Strong RI Support

Prev Next

Pushing the Message

Prev Next

Event Over

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!