Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joined GoLocal LIVE and offered some insights into the state of friction in Washington D.C. politics.

Lawless discusses the prospects for President Donald Trump's proposed tax reform legislation. And, she delves into the impact of a 60 Minutes segment that ties U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other members of Congress to legislation that undermined the DEA's effort to control opioids. Whitehouse and others received millions in campaign contributions from drug companies. SEE 60 Minutes segment HERE.

Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.