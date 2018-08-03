Press is Always There, Presidents Come and Go, Says URI’s Pantalone on LIVE

Though President Trump has repeatedly called the press “the enemy of the people,” University of Rhode Island Journalism Department Chair John Pantalone says good journalism is more important now than ever.

In his nearly two decades at URI and journalism career before that, Pantalone has seen massive changes in how journalism is distributed, though he says the foundations of the craft remain the same.

“I’m a newspaper guy, and I’ll always be a newspaper guy,” Pantalone said. “But we at URI try to focus on core principles: writing well, reporting well, and staying true to journalistic ethics.”

For an educator, it can be difficult to stay on the cutting edge of journalism, with social media and digital platforms completely reinventing how people consume media every day. Through new faculty and programs, URI’s journalism department aims to prepare students for success in an ever-changing, multiplatform world through these core skills, including the most important of all: seek the truth and report it.

It is because of these principles that not just anyone can call themselves a journalist, separating real reporting from so-called “fake news.”

Pantalone added that Trump’s adversarial approach to the media is hardly new, with presidents squaring off with reporters throughout history, from the Vietnam War to Watergate and beyond. As the watchdog of the government, it is the press’ job to expose the negative, and Pantalone says that shouldn’t discourage anyone from joining the profession.

“Presidents come and go, but the media is still here,” he said. “What does that tell you?”

