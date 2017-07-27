Pot au Feu’s Burke Discuses His Regular Visits to France on LIVE’s The Taste

The high profile, high energy Bob Burke Owner Pot au Feu joined Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and talked everything from Providence's buzz to traveling to France.

As many of us know, the Pot au Feu menu is inspired by the true spirit of French cuisine -- with roots of that are hundreds of years old. Bob makes regular visits to France to re-inspire his touch and fee with traditions.

