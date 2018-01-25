Portugalia’s Benevides Highlights the 500 Different Portuguese Wines Available on LIVE’s The Taste

Michael Benevides, the owner of Portugalia Marketplace , joined GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday with host Rick Simone.

Benevides informed us that this year Portugalia is celebrating 30 years as an importer and 5 years as a marketplace.

According to Benevides, Portugalia Marketplace carries the largest selection of Portuguese wines with 500 different selections.

Benevides announced they have now launched their e-commerce site and have 200 directly imported items available on it.

On February 10, Portugalia Marketplace will host a chocolate festival to coincide with Valentine's day celebrations.

Portugalia Marketplace is located at 489 Bedford Street in Fall River.

