Portugalia’s Benevides Highlights the 500 Different Portuguese Wines Available on LIVE’s The Taste
Thursday, January 25, 2018
Benevides informed us that this year Portugalia is celebrating 30 years as an importer and 5 years as a marketplace.
According to Benevides, Portugalia Marketplace carries the largest selection of Portuguese wines with 500 different selections.
Benevides announced they have now launched their e-commerce site and have 200 directly imported items available on it.
On February 10, Portugalia Marketplace will host a chocolate festival to coincide with Valentine's day celebrations.
Portugalia Marketplace is located at 489 Bedford Street in Fall River.
Related Slideshow: 2018 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
1091 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860
Cuisine: Tapas
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
579 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Angelo's Civita Farnese Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Southern Italian Comfort Food
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Anthony's Authentic Italian Cuisine
441 Atwells Avenue, Providence, RI 02909
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
2229 G.A.R. Highway Swansea, MA 02777
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
86 Hillside Road Cranston, RI 02920
Cuisine: Italian
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
262 South Water Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Italian
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Providence Marriott Downtown Providence, RI 02904
Cuisine: Globally inspired, utilizing fresh local ingredients
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Available Monday–Friday only. Not available Saturday and Sunday.
800 Allens Avenue Providence, RI 02905
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
123 Empire Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American Bistro
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
One Citizens Plaza Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: New American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Not participating on Saturdays
59 DePasquale Plaza Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Casual Italian/American
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
10 Memorial Blvd. Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Fine Dining Steak House
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Available Sunday through Friday only.
177 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Traditional Italian Comfort Food
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
3000 Chapel View Boulevard Cranston, RI 02920
Cuisine: Hearth style cuisine and a Mediterranean Italian menu
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Not participating in lunch on Mondays. Not participating in dinner on Saturdays.
Not available during Sunday brunch.
393 Taunton Avenue [Rt 44] Seekonk, MA 02771
Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Fridays and Saturdays menu is $34.95
960 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: French Influenced Inspired By The Seasons
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
382 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
50 Weybosset Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Cook & Brown Public House Ltd.
959 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Seasonal American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Menu will change as seasonal availability changes over the two weeks
Costantino's Venda Bar & Ristorante
265 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
259 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809
Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
351 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Upscale Mexican Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
60 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary American, Contemporary European
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
312 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Crepes, Cupcakes, Eclectic Fare
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
308 County Road Barrington, RI 02806
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
244 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
1149 Division Street Warwick, RI 02818
Cuisine: A Contemporary Version of the Culinary Classics
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Not available on Sundays or Mondays.
897 Post Road Warwick, RI 02888
Cuisine: Italian Restaurant
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
1039 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI 02908
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
279 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Urban Comfort Food
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Serving The Finest Prime Steak, Seafood, And Chops
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: Steak And Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Hemenway's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar
121 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
82 Hillside Avenue Rehoboth, MA 02769
Cuisine: American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Open Thursday–Saturday 4:30–10 p.m. Sunday Brunch for Two $16.95
697 Jefferson Boulevard Warwick, RI 02886
Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
200 Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary Asian Cuisines
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Lunch menu offered Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Not eligible for Corporate Discounts Dinner not offered during WaterFire
Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant
120 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Italian
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Monday through Friday only. Closed on Tuesdays.
Johnny Granata's Restaurant & Bar
11 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
771 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Contemporary Comfort
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
133 Douglas Ave Providence, RI 02908
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
2099 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
1455 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02909
Cuisine: French Bistro
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
334 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Two for One is dinner only
629 Succotash Road South Kingstown, RI 02879
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
They Accept Reservations Online At Rhodyoysters.Com.
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant
Biltmore Hotel Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
5454 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818
Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
322 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
566 South Water Street Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
101 North Main Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
7 Steeple Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: New American- Seasonal And Local
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
125 Fall River Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
400 Bald Hill Road Warwick, RI 02866
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
365 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: New Age Classic Neapolitan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
76 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American Bistro With French Technique And Asian Influence
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
99 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
762 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Upscale Italian
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
283 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Fresh Seafood, Raw Bar, Sushi Bar
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Red Stripe East Greenwich/ Providence
455 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818
465 Angell Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
100 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
186 Wayland Avenue Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: American
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Salted Slate validates parking tickets during the day for the Wayland Square Parking Lot on Medway Street across from the restaurant. Feel free to park in the lot at no charge or on the street for dinner hours.
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: American
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
238 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
5600 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
477 Broadway Providence, RI 02909
Cuisine: Authentic Italian and Seafood
Participating in 2 for 1: Yes
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
289 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
970 Douglas Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
*Not Valid with Groupon
55 Pine Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
245 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Housemade Southern Italian Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
4 Richmond Square Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Wood Grilled American Comfort Food
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: Pub Fair
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Trivia night every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
