Popular “Alternative ComicCon” Returns to Olneyville Library on Friday

Providence Community Library’s (PCL’s) Alternative ComicCon, a small scale interactive comics convention for local residents, kids, and teens, returns for its second year at Olneyville LIbrary this Friday.Exhibitors include Big Nazo, Providence Comics Consortium, Providence Roller Derby, Providence City Arts for Youth, and more.

Olneyville gamers' club The Board Room has donated a selection of games; local artists Jeremy Ferris and Olivia Horvath will offer a large scale collaborative drawing and an animation workshop, and author, artist and children’s book illustrator Cathren Housley will provide a creative arts workshop. There will be a comic book giveaway and costumes are encouraged.

“Alternative ComicCon exposes people of all ages to the intersection between art, expression, education, and community in a fun and engaging way” said event organizer, Sarah Gluck, Manager of Olneyville Library.

“The event connects the area's families, teens, children, and adults with local organizations to which they can turn for resources or as creative outlets. We aim to strengthen the sense of community between residents and exhibitors and open up new pathways of entertainment, education, and self-expression in the safe space of the library,” she added.

The event is held on Friday, November 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



For more information about PCL’s Alternative ComicCon, contact Sarah Gluck [email protected] or visit www.provcomlib.org.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.