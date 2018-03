Pop/Soul Singer King Performs “Top Down” In The Alex and Ani Lounge

Pop and soul recording artist Olivia King performed her new single “Top Down” in the Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Friday.

This is the first single the Warwick native released with major label Sony Music.

Working primarily as an independent artist, King has released four other singles including “In My Head” and “Independent Woman”.

King says working with a major record label is just another victory, as her music has been used in the "Be Your Biggest Fan" Campaign for Caleb McLaughlin from the Emmy Award Winning Netflix Series, "Stranger Things."

King’s music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube, and Vevo.

